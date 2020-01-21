Bismuth Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,437.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0798 or 0.00000924 BTC on exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $5,437.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012079 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000587 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

