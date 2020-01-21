Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in Biogen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 27,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Biogen by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after acquiring an additional 109,336 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 57,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Standpoint Research downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.72.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.01. 999,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.41. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $344.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

