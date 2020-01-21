Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.65. Berry Global Group reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

BERY stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.28. 43,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,004. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $36.98 and a 1-year high of $59.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 66,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 250,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after buying an additional 145,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,162,000 after buying an additional 362,303 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 16,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after buying an additional 162,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.