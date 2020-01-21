Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
DAL stock opened at GBX 417 ($5.49) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.87 million and a PE ratio of 9.46. Dalata Hotel Group has a 1-year low of GBX 379.50 ($4.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 535 ($7.04). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 451.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 443.95.
In other Dalata Hotel Group news, insider Elizabeth McMeikan bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, with a total value of £9,891 ($13,011.05).
Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.
