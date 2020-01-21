Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 13,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $3,814,133.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,646,177.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $276.78. The stock had a trading volume of 531,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,316. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $221.47 and a 1 year high of $279.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.69 and its 200-day moving average is $256.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

