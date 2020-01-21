Beaxy (BXY) Hits Market Cap of $1.25 Million

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beaxy has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $805.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.85 or 0.05479666 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026792 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00033972 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00127613 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011426 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

BXY is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,071,748 tokens. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

