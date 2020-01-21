Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,294 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EZU. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EZU stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $42.09. 1,716,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

