Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 457,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,631,000 after buying an additional 34,395 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter worth $339,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,002,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $260,739,000 after buying an additional 370,601 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in United Technologies by 174.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 104,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 66,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Technologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 239,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,170,000 after purchasing an additional 26,949 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTX stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.22. 952,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $110.65 and a one year high of $155.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.76.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $1,061,874.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.79.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

