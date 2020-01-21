Barry Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,465 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN accounts for approximately 1.7% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.7% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,714,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,434,000 after purchasing an additional 98,988 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,675,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,248,000 after acquiring an additional 71,501 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 134.7% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,119,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,060,000 after acquiring an additional 642,836 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 340.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 941,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,642,000 after buying an additional 727,998 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 816,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,801,000 after buying an additional 233,094 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $22.61. 4,125,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,066. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.78. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $26.28.

