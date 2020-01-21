Barry Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 77,580 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,580,000. Expedia Group accounts for about 3.0% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2,614.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,708 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 328,765 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 276.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $6,721,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,203 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Samuel H. Altman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.83 per share, with a total value of $1,976,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $260,468.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $792,791.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.17. 3,218,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,182. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.08. Expedia Group Inc has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $164.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $142.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.43.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

