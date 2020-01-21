Barry Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 393.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 904.8% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,590,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day moving average of $108.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $120.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.90.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

