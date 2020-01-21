Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,823,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,263,000 after buying an additional 246,678 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.5% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,552,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,101,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.82. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $89.08 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $312.03 billion, a PE ratio of 84.06, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $6,200,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,415,379.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.07.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

