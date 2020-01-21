Barry Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,446 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 151.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,389,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,088,000 after purchasing an additional 670,700 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $120.90. 1,717,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,797. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.84. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $102.16 and a 12 month high of $121.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

