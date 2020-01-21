Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,055 ($40.19).

Shares of Coca Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,779 ($36.56) on Friday. Coca Cola HBC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,296 ($30.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,588.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,619.38.

In other Coca Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,767 ($36.40) per share, with a total value of £3,956.81 ($5,204.96). Insiders have purchased a total of 453 shares of company stock worth $1,164,611 over the last three months.

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

