Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives C$105.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$105.45.

BMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

In other news, Senior Officer Mona Elizabeth Malone sold 5,347 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.22, for a total value of C$541,234.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$117,822.41. Also, Senior Officer Richard D. Rudderham sold 313 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.47, for a total transaction of C$32,699.11.

Shares of TSE BMO traded up C$0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$104.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,915. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$101.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$98.24. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$88.24 and a 1 year high of C$106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.88%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

