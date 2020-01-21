Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,569 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 0.1% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 195.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 120.6% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.25. 36,034,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,845,160. The stock has a market cap of $308.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.99.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

