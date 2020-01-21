Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BAK) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Banco Bradesco an industry rank of 173 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Banco Bradesco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:BAK traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.47. 70,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,797. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.41). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, United States and Europe, Mexico, Vinyls. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bradesco (BAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.