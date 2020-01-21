Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Ball makes up approximately 1.4% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 97.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 39.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $429,843.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,853.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,465 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $629,233.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 438,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,137,918.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,600 shares of company stock worth $3,691,610 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $81.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.73.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

