BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.38

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.38 and traded as high as $32.74. BAE SYS PLC/S shares last traded at $32.65, with a volume of 54,294 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 51.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in BAE SYS PLC/S by 151.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in BAE SYS PLC/S by 20.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,692,000 after buying an additional 163,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

