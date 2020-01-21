B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.22

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 554825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

BTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.01.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.78 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 2,160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,307,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,270 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,074,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,933 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,668,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,533,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 332,954 shares in the last quarter.

B2Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.