Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Trading Up 20%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc (TSE:AVL)’s stock price was up 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 488,330 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 523,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 million and a P/E ratio of -6.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium, as well as tin.

