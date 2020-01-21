Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Takes $568,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 307,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.66. 42,504,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,005,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $102.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.