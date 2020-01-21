Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.4% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after buying an additional 8,958,677 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,054,000 after buying an additional 216,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,983,000 after buying an additional 122,411 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,718,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,384,000 after buying an additional 110,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,335,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,331,000 after acquiring an additional 57,005 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.60. 3,507,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,734. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.27. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $101.11 and a one year high of $128.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.5985 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

