Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $142.41

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $142.41 and last traded at $142.15, with a volume of 9482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZPN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.49 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,310 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $269,854.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,878.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 952.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 175.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.