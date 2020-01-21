ASOS plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ASOS plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital downgraded ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Peel Hunt upgraded ASOS from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

OTCMKTS:ASOMF remained flat at $$28.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $29.97. ASOS has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

