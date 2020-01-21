ArtByte Market Capitalization Hits $2,158.00 (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the dollar. ArtByte has a total market cap of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArtByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00661258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010295 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007618 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034320 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000492 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ArtByte (ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

