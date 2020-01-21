Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Upgraded to Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AWI. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.31.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.68. 25,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,745. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.90 and its 200 day moving average is $96.31. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $104.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.93 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 58,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

