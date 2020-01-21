ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

ARKAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ARKEMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered shares of ARKEMA/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

ARKEMA/S stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.55. 2,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.39. ARKEMA/S has a fifty-two week low of $80.75 and a fifty-two week high of $108.19.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Analysts anticipate that ARKEMA/S will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ARKEMA/S Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

