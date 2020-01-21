Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $63.81

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $63.81 and last traded at $64.07, with a volume of 12021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.30.

ARCH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Arch Coal from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seaport Global Securities set a $92.00 price target on Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Arch Coal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.02 and a 200 day moving average of $77.76.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $6.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $3.05. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 39.77% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $619.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Coal Inc will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Coal news, CEO John W. Eaves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $125,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,370.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $91,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,330 shares of company stock valued at $352,425 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Arch Coal by 40.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Arch Coal during the second quarter worth $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arch Coal during the second quarter worth $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Arch Coal during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Arch Coal during the second quarter worth $245,000.

Arch Coal Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

