Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.37

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.37 and last traded at $45.22, with a volume of 29768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.17.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.04.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.83.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 21.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,584,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $406,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,349 shares of company stock worth $1,995,338. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

