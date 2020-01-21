Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.37

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.37 and last traded at $45.22, with a volume of 29768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.17.
ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.04.
The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.83.
In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,584,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $406,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,349 shares of company stock worth $1,995,338. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arch Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACGL)
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
