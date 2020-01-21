Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.95

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.95 and last traded at $46.87, with a volume of 139353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.42.

ARMK has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John J. Zillmer purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,493,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,960.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,097,645.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 18.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 0.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 5.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

