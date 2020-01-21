Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $66.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Applied Materials is riding on an uptick in demand for semiconductor equipment. Further, increased customer spending in foundry and logic on the back of rising need for specialty nodes in IoT, communications, automotive and sensor solutions remains a positive. Strong momentum in conductor etches is benefiting the company’s position in DRAM and NAND. It remains positive about price elasticity of NAND, which is expected to bolster NAND customer spending. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, market uncertainties continue to persist. Softness in semiconductor and display markets on account of slowdown in memory and display customers’ spending is a concern. The stock has underperformed the industry over a year.”

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.62.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $63.72. 2,757,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,725,399. The company has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $63.81.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 163,766 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 891.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,657 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Applied Materials by 34.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,351,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,273,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Applied Materials by 171.2% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 63,607 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 40,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

