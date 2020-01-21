ANON (ANON) Trading Down 11.3% This Week

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. During the last week, ANON has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. ANON has a total market cap of $79,042.00 and $152.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.02 or 0.03657920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00205137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00129149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ANON

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

