Analyzing Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) and The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) and The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Verrica Pharmaceuticals and The Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals N/A -35.11% -33.59% The Medicines N/A N/A -25.70%

36.0% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of The Medicines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 4.1, meaning that its stock price is 310% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Medicines has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and The Medicines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Medicines 0 7 7 0 2.50

Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.85%. The Medicines has a consensus target price of $75.08, suggesting a potential downside of 11.57%. Given Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Verrica Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than The Medicines.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verrica Pharmaceuticals and The Medicines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$20.65 million ($1.41) -11.28 The Medicines $6.14 million 1,102.36 -$123.16 million ($2.91) -29.18

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Medicines. The Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verrica Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals beats The Medicines on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts. It is also developing cantharidin-based product candidate, VP-103 for the treatment of plantar warts. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels. It has collaboration agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The Medicines Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

