Analysts Set Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) Target Price at $8.17

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTRH. Craig Hallum lowered Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Waitr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Waitr from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark set a $5.00 price objective on Waitr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Get Waitr alerts:

Waitr stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 57,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. Waitr has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.54 million. Waitr had a negative net margin of 168.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waitr will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Waitr in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Waitr by 2,612.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,009 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Waitr in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Waitr in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.