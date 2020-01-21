Analysts Set MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Price Target at $2.80

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MNKD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on MannKind in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 8.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 12.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 28.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 507,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the second quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.51. 2,222,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a market cap of $311.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.30. MannKind has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.34.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

