Analysts Set Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Target Price at $29.93

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 416,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 249,860 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 33,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,009. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 9.14%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.39%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.