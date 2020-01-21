Analysts Set Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Target Price at GBX 1,582.50

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,629.38 ($21.43).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DPLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Diploma to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC lifted their target price on Diploma from GBX 1,605 ($21.11) to GBX 1,775 ($23.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diploma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Diploma from GBX 1,730 ($22.76) to GBX 1,760 ($23.15) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

LON:DPLM traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,924 ($25.31). 63,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,194. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,974.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,688.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 35.17. Diploma has a 1-year low of GBX 1,246 ($16.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,095.42 ($27.56). The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 64.30 ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 63.40 ($0.83) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diploma will post 6497.0004788 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a GBX 20.50 ($0.27) dividend. This is a positive change from Diploma’s previous dividend of $8.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

In other Diploma news, insider Johnny Thomson bought 8,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,941 ($25.53) per share, with a total value of £158,637.93 ($208,679.20).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

