Analysts Set $33.00 Price Target for Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $33.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sculptor Capital Management an industry rank of 32 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCU shares. ValuEngine cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $3,489,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Georganne Proctor sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $42,348.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,207.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter worth $258,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter worth $370,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Continental Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter worth $3,116,000. 19.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SCU traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 192,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Sculptor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,119.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.40.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 87.04% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $93.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.59 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

