Analysts Expect TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) will report $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.26. TechTarget posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TechTarget.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 43,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $1,117,124.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 51,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $1,503,892.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,371 shares of company stock worth $7,493,309 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 1,304.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 64,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TechTarget by 641.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 19.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TechTarget by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 4.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 706,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,011,000 after acquiring an additional 30,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

TTGT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.71. 104,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. TechTarget has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.88 million, a PE ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.