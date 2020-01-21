Analysts Expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Kforce posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.32 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

BidaskClub downgraded Kforce from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $52,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David M. Kelly sold 19,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.23, for a total value of $8,778,011.55. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,052 shares of company stock valued at $12,644,375. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,360,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,837,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 379,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 3,205.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 297,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,187,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,673. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average is $37.30. The company has a market cap of $902.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Kforce has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $42.64.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

