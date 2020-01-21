Analysts Expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Gentex reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Gentex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $477.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $264,533.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $837,857.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,712. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

