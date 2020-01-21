Analysts Expect Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $800,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) to report sales of $800,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $8.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $9.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.20 million, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.49% and a negative net margin of 342.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCYC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Roth Capital started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 target price on Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Finally, SV Health Investors LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,268,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCYC remained flat at $$11.20 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,053. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $14.91.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

