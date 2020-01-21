Analysts Anticipate Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Post -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) to report earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.58). Gogo posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $201.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOGO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gogo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gogo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.52. 2,343,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,428. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. Gogo has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $486.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 10,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $70,608.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Gogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Gogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. AXA bought a new position in Gogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

