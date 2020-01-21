Analysts Anticipate Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.13 Million

Brokerages predict that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will post sales of $76.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.33 million to $76.80 million. Culp posted sales of $77.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full year sales of $296.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.87 million to $298.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $306.52 million, with estimates ranging from $304.74 million to $309.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Culp.

CULP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Culp stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.28. 46,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,994. The company has a market cap of $164.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Culp has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $21.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Culp by 22.0% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 6,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Culp in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Culp by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Culp by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Culp by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

