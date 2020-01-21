AMTD International (NASDAQ:HKIB) Trading Up 0.4%

AMTD International Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIB)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.53, approximately 26,360 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 26,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52.

Get AMTD International alerts:

AMTD International (NASDAQ:HKIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter.

AMTD International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in investment banking activities primarily in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is also involved in the provision of investment advisory services, assets management, and strategic investments. The company offers a range of investment banking services, including equity underwriting, debt underwriting, securities brokerage, institutional sales and distribution, and research, as well as advisory on credit rating, financing, and mergers and acquisitions transactions.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for AMTD International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.