Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Boosted by Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 53.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.33.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.60. 3,094,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,224. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $143.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.21.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

