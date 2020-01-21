American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

NYSE:AMH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,069. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $27.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.