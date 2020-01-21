Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 159.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3,787.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,799,352,000 after buying an additional 3,498,279 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,026,677,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,870.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,232. The firm has a market cap of $927.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,824.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,817.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

