ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,169,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,220 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $54,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDOG traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,075. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.43. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $47.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.4196 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

